Missing girls from Madurai rescued at Nagapattinam

The conductor of the bus, in which the school girls travelled, got suspicious and handed them over to police

Three minor girls from Sellur, who went missing on Thursday afternoon, were rescued at Nagapattinam the same night.

According to police, the girls were studying in Class VI in a city school. One of the girls had taken ₹1.20 lakh from her house and did not return home. On enquiry, the parents found three girls from the same class missing. Panic-stricken, the parents lodged a complaint with the Sellur police.

Police came to know that the girls had boarded a bus on Thursday evening to Nagapattinam. A police officer said that the mother of one of the girls was living at Nagapattinam and the girl, who was brought up by her father in Madurai, wanted to meet her mother. She had taken two of her friends with her.

Meanwhile, the conductor of the bus, in which the school girls travelled, got suspicious about the girls and handed them over to the police at Nagapattinam.

A team from Madurai city police has rushed to Nagapattinam to bring them back to the city on Friday.

