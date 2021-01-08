Minister’s bullock carts win the raekla race

Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju’s bullock carts won the first prizes in ‘raekla race’ (bullock cart race) held here on Friday for small and big bullock carts as part of the 262nd birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman.

While the big bullock carts had to cover 10 miles distance from Muthiahpuram to Thoothukudi Port Trust, the small bullock carts covered six miles on the same route. Bullock carts from various southern districts participated in the race.

In both the sections, the bullock carts of Mr. Raju won the first prizes. In the big bullock cart section, trophies and cash awards of ₹30,001, ₹25,001, ₹20,001 and ₹ 3,001 respectively were given to the owners of the winning carts. In the small bullock cart section, trophies and ₹20,001, ₹17,001, ₹15,001 and ₹4,001 respectively were given to the winners.

Mr. Raju handed over the trophies and the cash awards to the winners.