Minister launches cleanliness drive in Virudhunagar

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday launched a cleanliness drive in Virudhunagar town under People's Movement for Clean Cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thennarasu said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to maintain cleanliness, greeny and sustainble environment by conducting cleanliness drive with the support of local people on second Saturdays. He appealed to voluntary organisations, residents’ welfare associations, elected representatives and residents to involve themselves in cleaning up crowded places, parks, school presmies, bus stands, market places, commercial establishments and public toilets.

During the Friday's drive, one km of storm water drains in Dhargas Road Street and old bus stand premises were cleaned.

Earlier, the officials took an awareness pledge on "My Waste, My Responsbility" and also flagged off an awareness rally in which over 200 sanitary workers took part. Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan and Collector J. Meghanath Reddy were present.

The workers conducted a demonstration on how to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes.

Virudhunagar Municipal Chairperson Madhavan, Deputy Chairperson Dhanalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Syed Mustafa Kamal were among those who were present.