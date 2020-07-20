Minister inspects market arrangements

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar inspected the arrangements made at Kappalur’s satellite town where arrangements are being made to shift the Paravai vegetable market here on Sunday. The market was shifted because a number of shopkeepers from Paravai tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister along with Collector T. G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan interacted with members of the Paravai vegetable market shopkeepers regarding the arrangements made and the functioning from Monday onwards.

The Minister also inspected arrangements made at the flower market in Mattuthavani earlier, where a new set of barricades has been placed to ensure physical distance between shopkeepers and the public.