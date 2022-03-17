Minister inaugurates urban job scheme in Virudhunagar district

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu at the inauguration of Urban Employment Scheme at Mallankinaru Town panchayat in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday inaugurated the urban employment scheme at Mallankinaru Town panchayat in the district.

The scheme, to be implemented at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh, would provide jobs to 2,782 families for 100 days, The Minister distributed identity cards to beneficiaries of the scheme in the presence of Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Mr. Thennarasu said the Chief Minister had introduced the scheme on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which provided 100 days of job to people in rural areas.

Under the urban scheme, maintenance of parks, play grounds, drainage channels, roads, buildings and renovation of waterbodies could be taken up. The State Government had allocated ₹100 crore for the pilot project to be implemented in two zones of Chennai Corporation, one zone each in other corporations, seven municipalities and 37 town panchayats.

At least 50% of those who had registered seeking employment were women, he added.

Under the scheme in Mallankinaru town, Vaththal Naicker Oorani cleaning work had been taken up at a cost of ₹18 lakh. Similarly, works on supply channels of Ammaththu Oorani (₹18 lakh), and Rengu Oorani (₹19.50 lakh) had been taken up through which 24,750 beneficiaries would get jobs and wages of ₹74.25 lakh.

The Minister also laid the foundation for construction of Block Health Complex building on the Upgraded Primary Health Centre premises in Mallankinaru.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Aruppukottai) Kalyankumar, Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) Sethuraman, Deputy Director (Health- Sivakasi and Virudhunagar) N. Kalusivalingam, Chairpersons of Town Panchayats Thulasidas (Mallankinaru) and Senthil (Kariyapatti) were among those who were present.