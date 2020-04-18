Migrant workers taken care of by Theni administration

Having travelled from Nanded district in Maharashtra, 103 farm labourers, including women and children, have been in Cumbum for the last two months cutting sugarcane for a private sugar mill.

Due to the lockdown since March 24, the farm workers were unable to return to their homes. With the private sugar mill taking care of the boarding and lodging for the workers, health officials screened them for COVID-19 virus.

On Saturday, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev visited the private school in Cumbum, where the 103 workers were staying. After inquiring with them about the facilities and food provided to them, she conversed with them in Hindi and assured them of all assistance by the government for them to return to their homes as and when the situation improved.

A senior official said that the farm workers were paid ₹500 daily for cutting 750 kg of sugarcane. The mill provided food and accommodation. Every year during the cutting season, the workers,with their families would arrive here. After completing the harvest, they would go home. However, as the curfew was announced, they were held up here.

The officials provided them with wheat, onion, oil and other vegetables. It has been decided to shift 71 among them to a school in Devadanapatti on Sunday.

The Collector visited a few Amma Unavagams in the district and also inspected the hospital in the town. At a briefing with the health workers, the Collector appealed to them to be vigilant for another 10 to 15 days and strictly follow the guidelines.