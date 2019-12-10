Men held for bid to light lamp atop Malaikottai

DINDIGUL

The police held more than 50 men belonging to Hindu Makkal Katchi for allegedly attempting to light a lamp atop the Malaikottai or Rock Fort in view of Karthigai Deepam festival here on Tuesday.

The police said the men attempted to climb the hillock with a three-feet lamp. They staged a demonstration in front of the Abhirami Amman Temple earlier and raised slogans against the government.

They demanded that the Rock Fort should be transferred from the control of the Archaeological Survey of India to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department.