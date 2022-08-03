Meeting to review preparedness of departments

NAGERCOIL

Monitoring Officer for Kanniyakumari district B. Jothi Nirmala Samy chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review the preparedness of various government departments ahead of the ‘red alert’ issued for extremely heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Addressing the meeting, she said the district, which had faced nature’s fury on various occasions in the past and lost precious human lives, should be prepared with the lessons learnt from those painful incidents to prevent loss of lives. Even though the district did not experience extremely heavy rainfall as predicted by the weathermen, the official machinery, which had done excellent job in the past, should be prepared to face any challenging situation.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, which had to work tirelessly in the past after the transformers in low-lying areas were submerged, had raised the height of the transformers to avert mishaps and subsequent prolonged power cuts.

Slanting trees and deadwood close to the residential areas, especially near educational institutions, hostels and hospitals should be removed immediately.

The police and officials on the move should remove people gathering near flooded areas, Ms. Jothi said.

Collector M. Aravind, Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, Alarmelmangai, District Revenue Officer Sivapriya participated in the meeting.