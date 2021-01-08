Madurai

Meet discusses restoration of Vaigai

Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation K. Satyagopal chaired a review meeting at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday to discuss restoration of Vaigai river.

Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present at the meeting. Public Works and revenue departments’ officials from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram participated in the meeting. It is learnt that the discussions revolved around removal of encroachments along the Vaigai.

Earlier, Mr. Sathyagopal inspected Mariamman Teppakulam which receives water from the Vaigai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 10:08:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/meet-discusses-restoration-of-vaigai/article33531826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY