Medical students seek raise in stipend

Medical students staging a protest on Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises on Monday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to increase the stipend of interns, postgraduate and super specialty medical students, members of Resident Doctors’ Association staged a protest on the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital premises here on Monday.

Association president S. D. Santhosh Kumar said the stipend being given to the medical students of Tamil Nadu is the lowest among all Indian States. Hence, the State government should increase the stipend to ₹30,000 for interns, ₹80,000 for postgraduates and ₹90,000 for super specialty students while ensuring 10% increase every year.

Though the doctors staged the protest on the TVMCH premises, they ensured that the agitation did not affect the treatment being given to patients.


Jun 14, 2021

