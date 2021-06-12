Medical oxygen generator commissioned in hospital

First such facility in the State to be set up under PM Cares Fund

The first medical oxygen generator in a Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu under PM Cares Fund was commissioned at Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the facility which was installed at a cost of ₹94.97 lakh.

Establishing oxygen generators was one of the several measures being taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalinto to contain COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministers. The State government had brought oxygen cylinders from foreign countries and also oxygen from other States. Uninterrupted oxygen supply would save the lives of critically infected patients, they said.

The Ministers honoured six engineers who helped in early installation and commissioning of the generator.

Dean J. Sangumani said that facility for automatic switchover of oxygen supply between oxygen generator and oxygen cylinders had been set up for continuous oxygen supply to 100 to 200 patients in the hospital.

Collector R. Kannan, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and MLAs A.R.R. Seenivasan and A.R.R. Raghuraman were present.