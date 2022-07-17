Mayor makes a few moves at promotional chess tournament

As part of the promotional events for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, a chess tournament was held between youngsters and elders at the Corporation park at R.M. Colony here on Sunday.

Collector S. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi inaugurated the event organised by Sports Development Authority of India, said a press release.

Twenty-five teams, mainly grandparents and grandchildren, actively participated in the tournament.

“I like playing chess, so I couldn’t help but indulge and play a few moves with the participants,” said Mayor J. Ilamathi.

She added that more promotional activities would be held in Dindigul to spread the word about the event.