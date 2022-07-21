Matter pertaining to temporary appointment of teachers referred to MHC Chief Justice

Justice M. S. Ramesh of the Madras High Court has directed the High Court Registry to place the matter pertaining to the temporary appointment of Secondary Grade Teachers and BT Assistants to fill various vacancies, before the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to decide whether the matter should be referred to a larger bench or heard by either of the Single Bench that was hearing the matter.

Justice Ramesh passed the direction considering different interim orders were passed by a Single Bench in the Principal Seat in Chennai and another Single Bench at Madurai.

Justice Ramesh who was hearing the matter in the Madurai Bench had stayed the operation of the order issued by the Commissioner of School Education that had permitted the Chief Educational Officers of all districts to make temporary appointments to the vacancies.

A batch of petitions were filed before the High Court challenging the order issued by the Commissioner of School Education. The minimum qualification of a pass in TET was not made mandatory and there was no notification of the selection process, the petitioners said. The State government had submitted before the court that priority would be given to those candidates who had cleared TET.