Mastermind behind smuggling of banned tobacco products to southern districts arrested

Thoothukudi police have arrested V. Samuel (50) of Bengaluru, said to be the mastermind and major smuggler of banned tobacco products to Tamil Nadu.

The police have frozen 10 bank accounts with ₹ 16 lakh.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan said that a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Thoothukudi Rural), G. Chandeesh, arrested him from his hideout in Bengaluru with the help of Karnataka police.

The SP said that the Murappanadu police had arrested smugglers of banned tobacco products, Wasim Basha, Selva, Kalimuthu, Arulraj Jesubalan on June 25. An enquiry with them and analysis of their mobile phones gave the police certain clue on Samuel.

Interrogation revealed the Samuel had run several fake companies and made transactions to several lakhs by smuggling banned tobacco products in the guise of vegetable and fruits business.

He had reportedly confessed to have smuggled 950 kg of banned tobacco products which were seized by Murappanadu police. Besides, he was involved in the case pertaining to seizure of liquor bottles worth ₹ 16 lakh.

Stating that his fake companies had paid GST worth ₹ 1 crore, the SP said that the case had been referred to Income Tax Department for financial investigation.

The SP appreciated the ASP and his team for the successfully arresting the accused despite facing several odds.