Mass ground spray of pesticide advised

Virudhunagar

Director for Agriculture V. Dhakshinamoorthy has advocated mass ground spray of pesticide on maize crops for prevention of fall armyworm attack.

Mr. Dhakshinamoorthy inaugurated the mass spray of spinetoram 11.7% SC chemical pesticide that is mixed in the ratio of 250 ml in 500 litres of water for one hectare of maize. This spraying was done on 20 hectares at Pethureddipatti under Sattur taluk on Saturday.

Farmers of rain-fed areas and those using lift irrigation prefer maize cultivation for it is less water dependent and also its cultivation expenses are very less and it gives higher yield.

This year farmers have raised maize on 21,000 acres in the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture PL. Arunachalam, who accompanied the Director of Agriculture, said that so far the Department of Agriculture had taken a series of steps to prevent attack of armyworm on maize crop.

“So far, we have not come across any attack of armyworm in the district as many measures have been taken to prevent it,” Mr. Arunachalam said.

Neem-based pesticide could be sprayed on crops that are up to 25 days of age. On crops that are 25 days to 40 days old, mass chemical spray will help. After 40 days, the crop faces no threat of pests, he said.

Mr. Dhakshinamoorthy said that mass spray of chemicals is cost-effective and also helps the farmers to get higher yield. Assistant Directors of Agriculture Rajendran and Subburaj were present.

The Director of Agriculture later had a meeting with the officials led by Collector A. Sivagnanam.