Masked men kill dog, inflict bleeding injury on woman

MADURAI

In a daring incident, an armed gang of men in masks hacked to death a dog and inflicted cut injuries on a woman, who questioned them for trespassing on her premises while chasing two members of their opponent gang in Jaihindpuram here on Monday night.

The woman, S. Tamilselvi, 35, who sustained cut injuries on her fingers in the left hand, has been admitted to a private hospital. Police, who registered a case for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, picked up seven suspects.

They said that masked men entered the papad factory run by the victim and her husband Senthil in Kambar Street in Jeeva Nagar around 9 p.m.

They were chasing two persons to assault them. Though the duo escaped from them, the dog kept there started violently barking at the masked gang members.

Suddenly, one of them slashed the dog with a sharp-edged weapon, killing it on the spot. When the woman put up resistance, another member of the gang attacked her, inflicting bleeding injuries on her fingers.

A police officer said that the gang members had no enmity with the couple, but were irked when they obstructed their chase of their opponent gang members and questioned them.