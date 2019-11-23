Many government schools are facing closure: CPI(M)

“The government has identified many schools with low students strength and there’s a plan to close them all, which will be detrimental to the policy of free quality education,” said Polit Bureau Members of CPI(M), G. Ramakrishnan. Speaking to reporters after a conference on protection of school education held here on Saturday, he said that the National Education Policy was against equality in education.

He alleged that the State government has planned to close many Adi Dravidar schools, citing low strength of students. “This will only pave way for private players to take over school education and one can not expect free quality education and this will put students from weaker sections at a disadvantage,” he said.

He added that the Kallar Reclamation Schools, a special feature of Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts are also facing closure as only 27,000 students are studying in the schools in these three districts as opposed to 48,000 in 2008.