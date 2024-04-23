Thousands from Tamil Nadu and Kerala take part in Mangaladevi Kannagi Temple festival

April 23, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THENI

Marking Chitra Pournami, a large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala took part in the famous Mangaladevi Kannagi Temple festival on Tuesday.

Close to 20,000 devotees, including women and children, visited the temple which is situated inside the forest. Some walked to the temple while others travelled by private SUVs operated for the festival.

Prior to the festival, Collectors and senior police officers in Theni district and Idukki district in Kerala, forest officials and Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve team members and the revenue authorities held preliminary meetings.

It was agreed to permit devotees from 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.. From the Tamil Nadu side, devotees were permitted to reach the temple through Paliyankadi and for those coming from Kerala side, the officials had proposed Kumily, Kokkarandam routes by private SUVs. From 5 p.m., onwards, the devotees were instructed to leave the forest area.

According to officials from Theni and Idukki, 19,488 devotees visited from Tamil Nadu and Kerala side and close to 1,300 SUV trips were operated.

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana said that since the temple was situated in the neighbouring State, where elections were due, the officials had to take a lot of care. The support and coordination from Idukki Collector Sheeba George and her team ensured smooth progress for the devotees inside the forest.

The officials said that the pilgrims were provided potable water and food. They were also sensitised to not litter the forest area with the leftovers.

Thanking the district administration for the elaborate arrangements, some of the pilgrims however, said that the number of SUVs were limited so they had to wait for long hours to return to the plains from the temple. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government should have provided proper road and basic infrastructural facilities for the pilgrims as there were a lot of restrictions from the Kerala officials.