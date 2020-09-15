Man, two friends arrested for killing minor girl in Madurai district

Madurai district police have arrested three persons, in connection with the murder of a minor girl, Jayasakthibala, in V. Ammapatti near T. Kallupatti on Saturday night.
The police said that Jayasakthibala’s husband, T. Muthupandi (20) of Mathiyasenai in Virudhunagar district, had conspired with two of his minor friends, to murder her.
“When Jayasakthibala and Muthupandi got married, both were underage. This came to light when the girl went to a police station in Virudhunagar following a domestic dispute and they separated,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peraiyur, S. Mathiazhagan, said.
The girl was living with her parents in V. Ammapatti. Muthupandi, who had doubts over her fidelity, lured her through his friend. The friend had promised to get her a new phone and took her to a secluded spot in V. Ammapatti on Saturday night, where Muthupandi and another friend were waiting.
All the three stabbed her to death and fled.
The police have seized the motorbike, weapons and the girl’s mobile phone from the accused. All the three were sent to judicial custody on Monday night.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath