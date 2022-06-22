Madurai

Man robbed of gold chain, mobile phone

Unidentified persons robbed four sovereigns of gold chain and a mobile phone from a youth, P. Kanagaraj (33) of Basiyapuram in Sivaganga near Silaiman, on Tuesday.

The police said that the youth, along with his friend, was riding on a motorbike and stopped it near Sellayee Amman Temple to attend to nature's call at around 5 p.m.

Suddenly, three youth who came there snatched his gold chain and phone and fled the scene. Silaiman police have registered a robbery case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2022 10:21:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-robbed-of-gold-chain-mobile-phone/article65554670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY