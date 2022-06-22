Man robbed of gold chain, mobile phone
Unidentified persons robbed four sovereigns of gold chain and a mobile phone from a youth, P. Kanagaraj (33) of Basiyapuram in Sivaganga near Silaiman, on Tuesday.
The police said that the youth, along with his friend, was riding on a motorbike and stopped it near Sellayee Amman Temple to attend to nature's call at around 5 p.m.
Suddenly, three youth who came there snatched his gold chain and phone and fled the scene. Silaiman police have registered a robbery case.
