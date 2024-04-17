GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered near Sattur

April 17, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man, K. Thavitturaja of Chatrapatti was stabbed to death by a three-member gang at Madathupatti under Vembakottai police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that man was having tea at a stall when the armed gang attacked him with sharp weapons. He was killed on the spot at around noon. The police said that deceased was a real-estate broker.

The police suspect that a controversy over construction of a temple in his village could have claimed his life. Vembakottai police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the assailants.

