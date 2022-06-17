Man missing from Gummidipoondi found dead near Rajapalayam

A police constable of Manimuthar battalion in Tirunelveli district, Vilvadurai, is among four persons picked up by Gummidipoondi police in connection with the murder of a youth, D. Marimuthu (27).

The police recovered the decomposed body of the youth near Dhalavaipuram on Friday.

According to police sources, Marimuthu, who was working in SIPCOT industrial estate in Gummidipoondi, had befriended a woman in Tirunelveli through social media.

He had lent her Rs. 5 lakh. When he insisted her to return the money for his marriage, she had reportedly asked him to come to Tirunelveli to collect it.

Marimuthu had left Gummidipoondi on May 28 and since then he went missing and the Gummidipoondi police had registered a case of man missing on June 3.

During investigation, the police found the woman had complained about Marimuthu pestering her to return the money to the police constable, Vilvadurai.

When he came to Tirunelveli, the constable and others had taken him in a car to Sankarankoil and allegedly strangulated him to death on May 30 and disposed the body near an irrigation tank in Chettiyarpatti. The police recovered the body that was packed in a sack.

Post-mortem would be held on Saturday.