Man killed by Indian gaur

A daily wage earner was attacked and killed by an Indian gaur on Tuesday.

Police said Lakshmanapandi, 46, of Kunjampatti and Sekar, 52, of Kodangipatti left their homes in Kolukumalai to buy essential goods. When they were returning through a prohibited pathway, a gaur attacked them at Othaimaram. Lakshmanapandi died on the spot, while Sekar escaped with injuries.

Police and forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to government hospital. Kurangani police registered a case.

Blaming forest officials for the incident, activists said absence of surveillance and failure to create awareness of the consequences of using prohibited pathways led to the death.

A forest official said after the fire incident in Kurangani, the pathway was banned. However, villagers used it some times to reach home and the market as it was a short-cut.