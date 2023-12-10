Man killed after falling into well as crane rope snaps near Sattur

December 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Sattur

A man was killed when the rope of a crane snapped and fell into a farm well with shallow water near Sattur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K. Veluchamy (53) of Vasudevanallur in Tenkasi district. A local person P. Kanagathangadurai (24) suffered fracture in one of his legs.

The police said that the duo were involved in pulling out a submersible motor pump from a farm well belonging to K. Karthikeyan at Neeravipatti near Sattur.

They made use of a crane which was earlier used to instal the motor.

Even as its operator was away, Kanagathangadurai’s brother Kavikumar (20) operated it and the two persons got into the well.

Even as they were being lowered, the steel rope snapped and both fell into the well which was some 50-foot deep.

With shallow water left in the well, both of them hit their bodies on the rocky bottom of the well. Veluchamy suffered head injuries.

Firemen rescued both of them from the well. However, Veluchamy had succumbed to injuries by then. His body was taken to Government Hospital in Sattur.

Kanagathangadurai was admitted to a private hospital.

Irukkangudi police are investigating.