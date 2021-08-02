Man held with idol

TIRUNELVELI

The Idol Wing CID police picked up a person from Tirunelveli Town on Monday with a 2-foot-tall metal Amman idol.

According to sources in Idol Wing CID, surprise check was conducted in a house on Saliyar Street here on Monday following information about a person who is worshipping an idol in his house. The police team led by Inspector N. Elango that seized the idol from R. Govindan, 74, picked up him also for interrogation.

Govindan reportedly told the police that he received the idol a few years from a person, who is no more now, and was worshipping it after installing the idol in his house. The idol is to be sent for an analysis to find its age and the nature of metals used to make it.

Further investigations are on to verify Govindan’s statement.