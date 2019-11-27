Man held for murder of woman

MADURAI

A 37-year-old man, Kadharsha Oli of Tirumangalam, was arrested on a charge of stabbing to death his neighbour, D. Kaveri, 69, in an attempt to rob her of valuables on Tuesday night.

The police said that neighbours rushed to Kaveri’s house on hearing her cries around 8.45 p.m. Her son Sakthirajan, 33, too arrived at the spot.

When they tried to enter the house, Oli stabbed Kaveri in his attempt to rob her of the valuables and opened a cooking gas cylinder, threatening the neighbours and Mr. Sakthirajan that he would set all of them on fire. As they panicked for a moment, Oli escaped from the scene.

Kaveri was rushed to Tirumangalam Government Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Oli, a small time electrician, had a quarrel with his wife as he could not give her enough money to run the family only the previous day,” Tirumangalam Town Inspector of Police X. Vijayakumar said.

Oli then planned to rob Kaveri as she was alone at home. As the woman was running a grocery shop in her house, he knocked at the door of her house on the pretext of buying eggs. When she opened the door, he pushed her inside and tried to snatch her gold chain, he said.