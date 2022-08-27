Man hacks grandfather to death in Eriodu

A worker, M. Sakthivel, 30, was arrested on charges of allegedly hacking his grandfather to death over property dispute in Eriodu near Dindigul in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to Eriodu police, the deceased has been identified as A. Marudhai, 70, of Meenatchipuram. Preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute had been running among Marudhai and his three sons over a 2-acre land.

Subsequently, Sakthivel, one of his grandsons, allegedly hacked Marudhai to death with a sickle while he was asleep in his shop at Meenatchipuram around 1 a.m.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said the police.