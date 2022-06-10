Man gets 20-year jail term
A court here has awarded 20 years’ imprisonment to a youth who sexually harassed a minor girl.
According to prosecution, M. Esakki Pandi, 25, of Seethaparpanallur Samaththuvapuram sexually harassed a 15-year-old girl from a village in this area in 2017. Subsequently, Esakki Pandi was arrested by the police.
Judicial Magistrate of Special Court for POCSO Act Cases Anbu Selvi awarded 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Esakki Pandi on Friday.
