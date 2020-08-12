Madurai

Man found dead

A TASMAC liquor shop supervisor was murdered in his house on Wednesday.

Police said S. Muthupandian, 51, of Sambavarvadakarai, was found murdered in his house on Wednesday morning while his wife and children were in his native place, Veppankulam near Sankarankovil, due to lockdown. Following information from the neighbours, Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh and the Sambavarvadakarai police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Sambavarvadakarai police have registered a case.

