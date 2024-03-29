GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man falls to death from wind mill structure in Theni

March 29, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Saravanakumar, son of Marimuthu of VOC Street, Jayamangalam in Periyakulam in Theni district, died when he allegedly fell from a 15-feet high wind mill structure at a place in Kandamanur police station limits on Friday.

Police said that he was working in the wind mill unit for the last one year and had gone to carry out some repairs in one of the structures. When he reached the top along with some electrical materials and equipment, he suddenly slipped and fell down.

He was rushed to a Government Hospital near Theni in an unconsious state, but doctors declared him brought dead. Further investigation was on.

