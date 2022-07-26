Man, daughter killed in road accident

TIRUNELVELI

A man and his daughter were killed in a road accident near Panagudi on Tuesday.

The police said construction worker Ayyappan, 50, of Muthusamypuram near Panagudi was taking his daughter Jancy, 24, on his moped as she was working in a tailoring unit in nearby Valliyoor. When he entered Kanniyakumari – Tirunelveli four-lane national highway, a speeding car, proceeding from Tirunelveli to Kaavalkinaru, hit the moped killing Ayyappan and Jancy on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Kanniyakuamri District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil for post-mortem.

The police have picked up car driver Manikandan of Valliyoor.