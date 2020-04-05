Man booked for making communal comments

Tirunelveli City Police have booked a man on the charge of making malicious comments against a particular community on YouTube.
Based on a complaint from Kader of Tamizhaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Melapalayam Police on Saturday booked Maridhas under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Information Technology Act.
Police said Maridhas was active on social media and known for endorsing right-wing views. He was accused of making comments to promote feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious groups while speaking on terrorism and coronavirus.
He was booked under Sections 292 (a), 295(A) and 505 (2) of IPC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.