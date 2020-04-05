Madurai

Man booked for making communal comments

Tirunelveli City Police have booked a man on the charge of making malicious comments against a particular community on YouTube.

Based on a complaint from Kader of Tamizhaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Melapalayam Police on Saturday booked Maridhas under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Information Technology Act.

Police said Maridhas was active on social media and known for endorsing right-wing views. He was accused of making comments to promote feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious groups while speaking on terrorism and coronavirus.

He was booked under Sections 292 (a), 295(A) and 505 (2) of IPC.

