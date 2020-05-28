Madurai

Man administers poison to three children, one dead

In a shocking incident, I. Sivamuni, 37, a village assistant posted at Virudhunagar Collectorate, on Thursday allegedly administered poison to his three children and himself here.

His second daughter, Sivaranjani, 7, died on way to government hospital.

Police said Sivamuni resorted to the extreme step after a quarrel with his wife, Krishnaveni, 34. She was away at work in a fire crackers unit, when he forced the children to consume poison. He also slashed his left hand after consuming it.

A doctor said Sivamuni and his elder daughter, Vijayalakshmi, 9, were critical. The condition of his son, Sivaprasad, 4, was stable.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

