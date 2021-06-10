Malpractice alleged in GH

The members of Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu here staged a demonstration near the Government Hospital condemning some the authorities for indulging in malpractice and also for not attending on the COVID-19 patients, which had resulted in rise in number of deaths.

The demonstrators appealed to the DMK government to immediately order a probe as there were a number of complaints against some doctors, who had been allegedly indulging in siphoning off medical supplies to some private hospitals. Though, they had made representations to the district administration in the past few years about this, there had been no tangible action.

A change at the government has given a ray of hope for the citizens and hence the Kootamaippu had taken steps to bring the malpractice to the fore. They claimed that they had adequate proof for the misappropriation, coordinator Nageswaran told reporters.

Cadres from Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi, Adi Tamilar Peravai and others participated.