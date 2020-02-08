‘Maharashtra tourism has much to offer’

Bureaucrats from the tourism department of Maharashtra visited Madurai as part of their roadshow to promote famous and unknown tourism spots in their State, here on Friday.

Director, Directorate of Tourism, Dilip Gawade, said that Maharashtra is a country within a State. “With the exception of snow-capped mountains and deserts, Maharashtra offers everything that India offers. Adorned by beautiful Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats and sprawling belt of the Konkan Coast, the State is home to some of the most unique wildlife, flora and fauna,” he said. Other famous spots such as Ajanta, Ellora, Elephanta caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus must be visited by all, he said.

“Maharashtrians and Tamils are bound by their penchant for spice flavored food, love for sea food and films,” he said.