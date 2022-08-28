The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 136.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,508 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.67 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 934 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,683 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Madurai 27, Periyapatti 25.4, Mullaperiyar dam 24.6, Chittampatti 16.2, Thekkadi 15, Kodaikanal 14.8, Kallandhiri 9.5, Peranai dam 8.6, Mettupatti 5.8, Sothupparai dam 4, Veerapandi 3.4, Manjalar dam 2, Vaigai dam 1.8, Uthamapalayam 1.4 and Elumalai 0.4.