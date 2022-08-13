Third special camp for differently abled in city saw more than 500 attendees

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the third special camp for differently abled people on North Masi Street in Madurai on Saturday.

According to District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran, more than 500 differently abled people benefited from the special camp. “The camp was dominated by people with locomotive and intellectual disability. The youngest beneficiary was two-years-old and the oldest 80-years-old,” he added.

Petitions seeking train and bus passes, UDID cards (unique disability ID cards), and National Identity Cards were submitted.

“Five beneficiaries were found eligible to amputate their limbs under the Chief Minister M.K. Stalins’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the initial medical checkup were completed,” said Mr Ravichandran.

Orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, pediatricians and psychiatrists were engaged in the special camp.

“Guidance on employment opportunities was provided by District Employment and Career Guidance Centre. Guidance was also given by officials representing District Industrial Centre, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project, and clarification on pattas, old age pension through Social Security Scheme were provided by Revenue Department,” he said.

The camp also had representatives from 15 special schools in Madurai district which were largely beneficial for parents of differently abled children.

Further, around 150 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 at the camp held as part of the event.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.