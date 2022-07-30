Ensure illegal sand quarrying does not take place, says Madras High Court

Taking into account the fact that the authorities have taken action against illegal sand quarrying in Agniyar river in Pudukkottai district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Pudukkottai district administration to ensure that illegal sand quarrying does not take place.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) directed the authorities to monitor the area. The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Pothumponnu of Pudukkottai district who had sought a direction to the authorities to prevent illegal sand quarrying in Agniyar river at M. Therkutheru in Pudukkottai district. The petition was disposed of.