Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan hands over the keys of a mobile cancer screening unit to S.G. Balamurugan, chairman of Guru Hospital, in Madurai on Saturday . | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

“The launch ‘Mammobus,’ a mobile cancer screening unit, is a pioneering effort ensuring equality of access, much similar to the State government’s efforts to reach the lowest strata of the society through ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ initiative,” said Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the first Mammobus in Madurai, which was donated by Rotary International District 3,000 through Madurai Rotary Ladies Forum to S.G. Balamurugan, chairman of Guru Hospital.

Addressing the press, A. Zameer Pasha, trustee, International College of Surgeons, and Rotarian, said that the unit is installed at a cost of ₹1.25 crore to benefit the public at large.

“The main aim is to create awareness of cancer among the public, especially among the rural folk,” he added.

Dr. Balamurugan said that early diagnosis is very crucial to treat any type of cancer. “People from the rural areas will have easy and free of cost access to screen for many types of cancer,” he said.

The unit comprises high-end equipment, including mammogram, pap smear to diagnose breast cancer and cervical cancer respectively, ultrasound scan to detect other cancers. The unit is also equipped with a large LED display which would be used to create on-the-go awareness, Dr Balamurugan added.

“Usually it takes about two days to completely screen for cancer and consult specialists at hospitals. Since an oncologist and other paramedical staff visit the spot, the screening as well as consultation would be over within an hour,” he told The Hindu.

Medical camps will be held every week in rural pockets, they said.

Madurai Medical College and Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, District Governor Rotarian I. Jerald, Ladies Forum president Ruhirani Ramasubramanian and others were present.