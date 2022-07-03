DGP asks police to take to scientific investigation

Several measures put in place to prevent custodial violence during interrogation

Madurai Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has asked police officers to increasingly make use of scientific methods and technological availability in investigation to prevent custodial violence. They should make use of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs), mobile phone signal and DNA fingerprints.

"Only scientific evidence matters the most before the court of law. Instead of physically harassing a suspect, the police can make use of the tower dump analysis to establish the presence of the suspect at the scene at the time of crime," he said.

Mr. Sylendra Babu, who was in Madurai in connection with a symposium on "Prevention of Custodial Violence" on Saturday, told The Hindu that conscious efforts were being made to prevent custodial violence.

The State police have ensured all the police stations in the State were covered with high quality CCTV camera network.

"Right from the time of entry of a person till his exit from the police station, every moment is recorded. The officers have been asked to ensure proper functioning of the CCTV network. In fact, in many cases, the CCTV camera network has helped in absolving the police officers from charges of custodial violence," the DGP said.

The list of accused/suspects in police stations is continuously updated to the State control room.

The Station House Officers, especially at the rank of Inspector of Police, have been directed to be physically present in the police station throughout the period of interrogation of an accused or suspect till they are handed over for judicial custody. "This brings more responsibility on the officer concerned," Mr. Sylendra Babu said.

Besides, Special Branch sleuths have been asked to keep a close watch on those kept in police custody and report immediately to the Superintendents of Police/Deputy Commissioners of Police.

"We have created a monitoring system at different levels like Deputy Superintendent of Police, SPs, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police. The officials give time-to-time instruction on whether some accused/suspect is needed to be kept in custody or not depending upon the nature of crime and health condition of the person," he said.

The police have been instructed to get the suspect medically examined before taking to the police station. "They have been told to get the medical history of the suspect/accused," he added.

Similarly, the police have been asked to take additional care of accused involved in cases registered under the POCSO Act. "The accused would be under tremendous mental depression due to the social stigma attached and would have a tendency to end their lives. Such persons should be shadowed very closely.

During the symposium, the retired police officers also took up case studies and discussed the confessions given by police officers involved in custodial violence.

