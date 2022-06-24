HC dismisses petitions against check dams across Manjalar

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the construction of check dams across Manjalar river at Kunnuvarankottai and Kanavaipatti in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha dismissed the batch of petitions taking into consideration that the government had taken a policy decision. The State submitted that the check dams would increase groundwater recharge.

The petitioners said the construction of the check dams would affect agriculturalists. Some of the petitioners said the check dams would serve no purpose as they would be close to each other.