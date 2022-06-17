Congress members stage demonstration

“As a party with high principles, it angers us when our fellow Congress party men holding high positions are treated this way by police personnel right at our headquarters,” said District president V. Karthikeyan on their protest near Tallakulam Head Post Office here on Friday.

Over 100 members of Congress party staged a demonstration condemning the prolonged questioning of their former chief Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government and their actions, holding their party flags.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that treating their frontal leaders, including several Members of Parliament, in a harsh manner is unacceptable.

As per the orders of our senior men in the party, they would also engage in similar state-wide demonstrations next week to voice out against such inhumane actions on their leaders and party men, he said.

Vice-president Raja Hassan, Congress Councillors, Mahila Congress cadres, office-bearers and party men took part in the demonstration.