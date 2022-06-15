Theni district to get direct train service to Chennai

Commencing of train services for providing direct connectivity to Chennai with Theni district would be done after completion of gauge conversion work between Theni and Bodinaickanoor, said Southern Railway General Manager, B.G. Mallaya.

After inspecting the on-going gauge conversion work for 17 km between Theni and Bodi on Tuesday, Mr. Mallaya said that a coach washing facility was being provided at Bodi. "It will be easier for us to operate (additional trains)," the General Manager told reporters here.

The gauge conversion work has been planned for completion by mid of August.

Mr. Mallaya said that the new Pamban rail bridge work is expected to be completed by March 2023. Stating that a proposal to run Bharat Gaurav pilgrimage train between Madurai and Banaras has been received, the General Manager said that the mix of coaches was yet to be finalised.

Stating that the idea of Bhart Gaurav was to provide pilgrimage train facility to all class of people, he said the tariff should be fixed so that it favoured all people.

He also inspected the modern waiting room and stall for selling sungadi saris under One Station One Product scheme at Madurai railway junction.

Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, Deputy General Manager, Senthamizh Selvan, and Divisional Engineer, William Joy, were among those who were present.