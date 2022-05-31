Contestants come up with a variety of recipes at culinary talent hunt

Winners of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ in the preliminary round with the event judge Chef K. Damodaran at JC Residency in Madurai on Sunday.

K. Nisha was adjudged the winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ in the preliminary round held at JC Residency in Madurai on Sunday. Her recipes were based on traditional Tamil cuisine.

The participants presented a minimum of two dishes of which one represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta. Chef K. Damodaran was the judge for the event. K.S. Aruna was the first runner-up and R. Shobana Devi the second runner-up.

Guru Deva Imports and Exports (Vidiem Distributor) B. Karthik, Savorit and Naga (Madurai Distributor) M. Gunaseelan, Madhuram Rice (Madurai Distributor) A. Jaffar Sathik, RKG Ghee (Madurai Distributor) Y. Subramanian and Kaleesuwari Refinery Regional Sales Manager M. Peter were present at the event.

