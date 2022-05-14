Plea to construct additional bus stand on government land

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State government on a petition filed by a man seeking a direction to the authorities to utilise the land for the purpose of constructing an additional mofussil bus stand in Karur district.

Justice D. Krishnakumar ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by P. Palanisamy of Karur district. He said the government had taken a decision in January 2021 to construct an additional mofussil bus stand on government land at Thoranakkalpatti.

The petitioner said his land was located nearby the government land identified for the bus stand. The authorities had approached him and the other landowners to donate their lands so that the width of the passage could be extended for easy access to the bus stand.

The petitioner said that he executed a deed stating that the land should be used only for the purpose of the bus stand. However, now the authorities have decided to set up a Sri Lankan refugee camp at Thoranakkalpatti, he said.

He said that the land was earmarked for the purpose of constructing the additional mofussil bus stand. If the bus stand was constructed it would ease traffic congestion in the area and the bus stand would be easily accessible to the people.