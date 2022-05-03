Mobile application providing solutions for farming community launched

BigHaat, an Agri-tech start-up that provides end to end solutions for the farming community, has launched a mobile application, BigHaat, in Tamil to empower the farming community in the region with personalised advisory by leveraging data, technology, and crop science.

Speaking at the launch event in Madurai on Tuesday, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu said that the mobile application would be a game changer as it would bring the technology to the doorstep of the farmers.

Co-founder and Director of BigHaat Sachin Nandwana said the mobile application was created to empower the farmers with enriched data for sharper decision making and would fulfil the pre-harvest to post-harvest needs of their crop.

The mobile application provides quality and on-time inputs to reduce damages to crops and improve yields and crop quality. It would provide a personalised experience to farmers who could access the content in Tamil and gain knowledge, he added.