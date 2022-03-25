PUCL to conduct State conference in Madurai

The present human rights situation in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, would be one of the main topics to be discussed at People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) State conference to be held in Madurai on March 26 and 27.

National Secretary of PUCL R. Murali said the main objective of the State conference would be to discuss and bring out resolutions with regard to the present human rights situation and the challenges faced.

The other key topics to be discussed at the event would be women’s rights and the challenges they were facing, be it the denial of opportunity or the lack of opportunity. Minority rights and the Sri Lankan Tamils issues would also be discussed at the event, he said.

There would be discussions demanding the repealing of draconian laws that are misused to silence the voices of the people / activists. Eminent personalities would be presenting their views on the various topics that would be discussed in the conference.

The discussions on various topics would bring out resolutions and offer suggestions to the government. Around 150 to 200 participants are expected to take part in the two day State conference to be held in Madurai, he said.