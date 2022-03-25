HC grants bail to accused in misappropriation case 

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to the son of a retired court Head Clerk from Virudhunagar district. The retired clerk has been accused of misappropriating funds from the accounts of the Motor Claims Original Petition cases.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with conditions to Bilal Mansoor (son). He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 3. He was booked by the Virudhunagar police for the offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The case of the prosecution was that the main accused (father) had misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹ 28.10 lakh. The father then transferred the money from the claims account to the petitioner (son), and the other accused.

It was said that the other accused had deposited money to the credit of the claims account. The petitioner gave an undertaking that he would deposit the balance amount of ₹ 4.76 lakh that was still due.

Taking note of the undertaking given to the court by the petitioner, the court granted him bail with conditions. He was directed to deposit the amount in two weeks. The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the Virudhunagar police daily for inquiry for a month. After a month, the petitioner should appear before the police as and when required for interrogation, the court said.