T. Nagarajan is CPI (M) candidate for Madurai Deputy Mayor

Minutes after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam officially announced the allotment of the post of Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation to Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI (M) declared its councillor, T. Nagarajan, as its candidate to the post.

The party urban district secretary, M. Ganesan, made the announcement in the presence of Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan.

Mr. Nagarajan, who has been elected from ward 80 (Jaihindpuram), is the first-time councillor of Madurai Corporation.

He is one of the four councillors of the party who got elected in the urban local bodies election.

A postgraduate in sociology, Mr. Nagarajan also has a law degree. He has been associated with the party for three decades ever since he joined the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

After having served as its district secretary, he joined the CPI (M) and is now the party district committee member.

A father of two children, Mr. Nagarajan had unsuccessfully contested for the post of councillor from Jaihindpuram in 2011.

He is presently the district president of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers.

Stating that he was aware of the issues pertaining to basic amenities in Madurai city through his long association with the party, Mr. Nagarajan said that he would do his best for setting right the basic amenities and contributing his might towards the development of the city.