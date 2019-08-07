Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by Shanmuga Tirukkumaran, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Kallazhagar Temple: Aadi brahmotsavam; procession of deity, 8 a.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruvarutpa’ by M. Vijayaraman, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Kadambavanam Trust for Culture and Heritage: Tamil value camp for school children, Natham Road, Parali, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Inter-collegiate chess competition, 10 a.m.

American College: Science exhibition for school children, 9 a.m.; PG Mathematics Association meeting; G. Suresh Singh, Head, Department of Mathematics, University of Kerala, speaks on ‘Emerging trends in Graph Theory,’ 10.30 a.m.; S. Ramalingam of Grant MacEwan University, Canada, delivers lecture on ‘Amazon rainforests: The lungs of the Earth,’ 2 p.m.

Saraswathi Narayanan College: Seminar on ‘Swachhata Bharat’ programme; P. Thangasamy, Block Development Supervisor, speaks; M. Kannan, Principal, presides, Perugudi, 11.30 a.m.

Vivekananda College: M. Balasubramanian of Institute for Social and Economic Changes, Bengaluru, inaugurates national seminar on ‘Economic and environmental impact of plastics in India;’ T. Venkatesan, Principal, presides, Tiruvedakam West, 9.45 a.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: Campus interview by Bharati Airtel, Nagamalai, 9.30 a.m.

Senthamizh College: Swachhata Pakhwada rally, 9 a.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: Inauguration of blood donation camp by M. V. Muthuramalingam, chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, Viraganoor, 9 a.m.

SBOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School: V. Sasimohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), declares 41st annual sports meet open, 8.30 a.m.; 40th Annual Day celebration; M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, addresses; C. Balaji, president, SBIOA Educational Trust, distributes merit awards; R. Balaji, correspondent, addresses, Nagamalai West, 5 p.m.

Adhyapana School: Science Week celebration, 8.30 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association: STICON 2019, State-level MSME summit; O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, delivers valedictory address; Sellur K. Raju, Miniser for Cooperation, and P. Benjamin, Minister for Rural Industries, address, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 12 noon.

Young Indians: Organ donation awareness programme, Airport, 11.30 a.m.

Bharathi Desiya Peravai: Kamaraj birth anniversary celebration; Sankaralingam addresses, K. John Moses presides, Setupathi Pandithurai Corporation Higher Secondary School, New Jail Road, 10 a.m.

K7 Computing: Awareness programme on ‘Cyber security education in India,’ Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 3.30 p.m.

Topkids: Life skills programme, Mangayarkarasi School, 12 noon; Velliveethiyar Corporation Higher Secondary School, 1.30 p.m.

Kalvi Trust: Free dental camp, Agraharam Double Street, Sholavandan, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Dheep Hospital, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur; Kalangarai Vilakkam Church, Mela Anuppanadi, and Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.

